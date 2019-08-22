App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rupee slide pushes India rice rates to 7-week low, Vietnamese exports dip

Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $372-$375 per tonne this week, down from $374-$377 a week ago.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A depreciating rupee pushed export prices of rice from India to their lowest in seven weeks on August 22 despite healthy demand from African countries, while lower purchases from Philippines weighed on rates for the Vietnamese grain.

Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $372-$375 per tonne this week, down from $374-$377 a week ago.

"A falling rupee has been allowing us to lower export prices. Demand has also been improving," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Close

The Indian rupee on Thursday fell to its lowest in over eight months, raising exporters' margins.

related news

Farmers have planted rice on 30.14 million hectares as of Aug. 16, against 33.84 million hectares at the same time last year, government data showed.

India's rice exports in April-June dived 28.2% from a year ago to 2.35 million tonnes. In Vietnam, rates for 5% broken rice eased to $335-$340 a tonne from $335-$345 last week on weak demand.

Buyers from Philippines have reduced their purchases from Vietnam while awaiting a possible curb on rice imports to support local farmers, a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

Preliminary data showed only 23,000 tonnes of rice is scheduled to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City ports during September 1-10, bound for West Africa.

Meanwhile, Thailand's benchmark 5-percent broken rice prices were quoted at $415-$430 a tonne on Thursday, slightly higher than $415-$425 last week.

Concern over shrinking supply due to the worst drought in a decade, has pushed up Thai prices and prompted the government to introduce new subsidies to help farmers during the main harvest seasons for the remainder of this year.

"The new subsidies will drive the export prices up in the medium term because the market will now gain confidence that domestic price will not go down since the prices are now guaranteed by the government," a Bangkok-based trader said.

Overseas demand for Thai rice is expected to remain unchanged with prices affected by fluctuations in the exchange rate between the US dollar and baht, Asia's best performing currency so far this year.

Bangladesh, still recovering from a crop-damaging flood in July, will have its government help affected farmers and provide free fertilizers and seeds for the next crop season, the country's Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said.

Floods washed away crops that would have yielded nearly 400,000 tonnes of rice, agriculture ministry estimates show.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Rupee

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.