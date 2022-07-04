English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Rupee settles flat at 78.94 against US dollar

    On Monday, the rupee recovered some of its earlier losses and finished level versus the US dollar at 78.94 (provisional). At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency started the day at 78.97 versus the US dollar and dropped as low as 79.06 during the day.

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Rupee, Indian currency, currency

    Rupee, Indian currency, currency

    The rupee paired its early losses and settled on a flat note at 78.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 78.97 against the greenback and fell to an intra-day low of 79.06. It finally settled at 78.94, unchanged from its previous close.

    "Forex markets witnessed relatively less movement than usual as US markets remained closed on account of Independence Day. Nevertheless, the rupee outperformed regional currencies today after last week's worst performance on the back of capital outflows and worry over the twin deficit," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 53,234.77, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 83.30 points or 0.53 per cent to 15,835.35.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.13 per cent at 104.99. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.26 per cent to USD 111.34 per barrel.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore, as per exchange data. Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 2.734 billion to USD 593.323 billion for the week ended June 24 on the back of a surge in the core currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #dollar #Economy #India #Rupee
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 04:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.