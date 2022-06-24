Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar

The rupee on June 24 slipped 1 paisa to close at its all-time low of 78.33 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.32 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.17. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.13 per cent to USD 111.29 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 52,727.98, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,699.25.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,319.06 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael D Patra on June 24 said the Central Bank will not allow "jerky movements" of the rupee and stressed that the Indian currency has witnessed the least depreciation in recent times. "We will stand for its stability, and we’re doing it on an ongoing basis even as I speak. We are there in the market. We will not allow disorderly movements. We have no level in our mind, but we will not allow jerky movements that is for certain and let it be widely known that we are in the market defending the rupee against volatility," he said.

Patra further said if one looks at the depreciation of the rupee, it is one of the least in the world and that is the power of USD 600 billion dollar reserves.