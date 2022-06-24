English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The rupee on June 24 slipped 1 paisa to close at its all-time low of 78.33 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

    During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.32 against the US dollar.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.17. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.13 per cent to USD 111.29 per barrel.

    On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 52,727.98, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,699.25.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,319.06 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael D Patra on June 24 said the Central Bank will not allow "jerky movements" of the rupee and stressed that the Indian currency has witnessed the least depreciation in recent times. "We will stand for its stability, and we’re doing it on an ongoing basis even as I speak. We are there in the market. We will not allow disorderly movements. We have no level in our mind, but we will not allow jerky movements that is for certain and let it be widely known that we are in the market defending the rupee against volatility," he said.

    Patra further said if one looks at the depreciation of the rupee, it is one of the least in the world and that is the power of USD 600 billion dollar reserves.
    PTI
    Tags: #currency #Economy #foreign exchange #India #Indian Rupee #US dollar #USA
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 04:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.