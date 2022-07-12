Rupee settlement mechanism will ease trade with Russia

India has announced a new trade settlement mechanism to boost global use of its currency, which is likely to come to the aid of sanctions-hit Russia as well as crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which cannot access their reserves or have run out of dollars.
Remember, India has been buying increasing amounts of discounted crude oil from Russia, which is also its largest arms supplier.
Under India’s new trade settlement mechanism, invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports can be done in rupees.
Russian banks, which are under financial sanctions from the West and cut off from the global SWIFT messaging system, cannot receive payments for crude oil supply in dollars.
Now, Russian oil exporters can get paid in rupees by opening so-called Vostro accounts in Indian banks.
Russia can then use these funds to pay for its own imports from India and can also use any surplus lying in Indian accounts to buy Indian government securities.
A similar arrangement can be useful for sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela.
For now, trade with Russia is likely to be the biggest gainer.
Let’s take a look at the shipments and the top items traded between the two countries:
Top items - Indian exports to Russia
|COMMODITY
|2021-22 EXPORTS (USD MILLION)
|Y-o-Y GROWTH
|Electrical machinery and equipment and others
|518.62
|71.86%
|Pharmaceutical products
|479.51
|2.03%
|Nuclear reactors, boilers, others
|302.45
|33.25%
|Iron and steel
|239.82
|73.94%
|Organic chemicals
|230.99
|-13.61%
|Vehicles other than railway rolling stock
|127.97
|44.17%
|Fish, crustaceans, molluscs, others
|119.98
|44.42%
|Coffee, tea and spices
|94.19
|-8.57%
|Miscellaneous chemical products
|90.51
|43.69%
|Lac, gums, resins, other vegetable extracts
|63.27
|92.32%
Top items - Indian imports from Russia
|COMMODITY
|2021-22 IMPORTS (USD MILLION)
|Y-o-Y GROWTH
|Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products, others
|5,250.08
|148.74%
|Precious/semiprecious stones, imitation jewellery
|1,253.42
|31.5%
|Fertilisers
|773.54
|29.79%
|Project goods; some special uses
|520.45
|43.68%
|Animal or vegetable fats and others
|494.13
|68.65%
|Paper and paperboard, others
|147.05
|21.22%
|Rubber and articles thereof
|145.84
|42.26%
|Iron and steel
|140.13
|40.7%
|Inorganic chemicals, others
|125.82
|0.5%
|Salt, sulphur, earths and stone, cement
|121.36
|15.84%