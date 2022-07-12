English
    Rupee settlement mechanism will ease trade with Russia

    The novel move, which permits invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports in rupees in India, paves the way for more trade with countries under sanctions as well as those hit by dollar shortages.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST

    India has announced a new trade settlement mechanism to boost global use of its currency, which is likely to come to the aid of sanctions-hit Russia as well as crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which cannot access their reserves or have run out of dollars.

    Remember, India has been buying increasing amounts of discounted crude oil from Russia, which is also its largest arms supplier.

    Under India’s new trade settlement mechanism, invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports can be done in rupees.

    Russian banks, which are under financial sanctions from the West and cut off from the global SWIFT messaging system, cannot receive payments for crude oil supply in dollars.

    Now, Russian oil exporters can get paid in rupees by opening so-called Vostro accounts in Indian banks.

    Russia can then use these funds to pay for its own imports from India and can also use any surplus lying in Indian accounts to buy Indian government securities.

    A similar arrangement can be useful for sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela.

    For now, trade with Russia is likely to be the biggest gainer.

    Let’s take a look at the shipments and the top items traded between the two countries:

    russia-india-graphics R2

    russia-india-graphics1 R1

    Top items - Indian exports to Russia
    COMMODITY2021-22 EXPORTS (USD MILLION)Y-o-Y GROWTH
    Electrical machinery and equipment and others518.6271.86%
    Pharmaceutical products479.512.03%
    Nuclear reactors, boilers, others302.4533.25%
    Iron and steel239.8273.94%
    Organic chemicals230.99-13.61%
    Vehicles other than railway rolling stock127.9744.17%
    Fish, crustaceans, molluscs, others119.9844.42%
    Coffee, tea and spices94.19-8.57%
    Miscellaneous chemical products90.5143.69%
    Lac, gums, resins, other vegetable extracts63.2792.32%

     

    Top items - Indian imports from Russia
    COMMODITY2021-22 IMPORTS (USD MILLION)Y-o-Y GROWTH
    Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products, others5,250.08148.74%
    Precious/semiprecious stones, imitation jewellery1,253.4231.5%
    Fertilisers773.5429.79%
    Project goods; some special uses520.4543.68%
    Animal or vegetable fats and others494.1368.65%
    Paper and paperboard, others147.0521.22%
    Rubber and articles thereof145.8442.26%
    Iron and steel140.1340.7%
    Inorganic chemicals, others125.820.5%
    Salt, sulphur, earths and stone, cement121.3615.84%
    Source: Commerce ministry database
