Rupee reels under pressure on worsening fiscal outlook; dives 2.2 percent for Q1

The Indian rupee lost further ground against the US currency, breaching the key psychological 65-mark as deteriorating fiscal outlook and global trade-war fears kept forex market sentiment jittery.

Extending its fall for the second-straight week, the home currency depreciated by 17 paise to end at 65.18 against the dollar.

Though, trading was light on the heels of long market holiday weekend.

A handful of cautious bias largely kept trading mood at extreme level despite a better start.

The home currency touched a fresh one-month high of 64.73 on Tuesday before retreating sharply.

Currency traders and speculators seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement next week.

Trading mood turned shaky after the government data showed that India's fiscal deficit soared to Rs 7.15 lakh crore at the end of February, exceeding the revised target of Rs 5.94 lakh crore for the entire 2017-18 fiscal.

As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit for April-February was 120 per cent of the revised estimates on account of increased expenditure and subdued revenue receipts.

Sustained month-end dollar demand from corporates and exporters alongiwth lower then expected goods and services tax collections also weighed on the rupee front.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened higher at 64.93 from last Friday's close of 65.01 on sustained dollar unwinding by exporters and banks.

A spectacular relief rally in local equities further supported the forex sentiment amid extreme bearish dollar overseas cues.

But, later turned volatile and succumbed to massive selling pressure on the last trading day of the first quarter of the year.

After tumbling to a fresh low of 65.30, the local unit managed to recoupe some losses towards the fag-end trade and settled at 65.18, down 17 paise, or 0.26 per cent.

The RBI, meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 65.0441 and for the euro at 80.6222.

Meanwhile, the rupee suffered the worst during the the first quarter of 2018, falling by a staggring 131 paise, or 2.2 per cent after an immpressive start to a year.

It touched a three-year high of 63.37 against the dollar in early January, but later reversed the rising sequence of peaks and tumbled to hit a fresh four-month low of 65.21. (MORE) PTI EDM

In the meantime, country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 1.19 billion as on March 23.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the overall Forex reserves rose to USD 422.53 billion from USD 421.33 billion reported for the week ended March 16.

Foreign investors and funds infused over Rs 8,400 crore in the the Indian equity markets so far in March on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices.

However, they pulled out nearly Rs 10,000 crore from the debt markets during the period under review.

In the international energy front, global crude prices continued their upward momentum on Friday, largely supported by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and bullish industry news.

Oil prices closed out the first quarter on a high note, with Brent hovering around USD 70 a barrel on Tuesday. Rising geopolitical concerns – declines in Venezuela and fears that the U.S. will step up confrontation with Iran – are elevating crude prices.

On the global front, the greenback held steady against its peers on Friday as the recovery seen earlier this week petered out ahead of the new quarter, which could potentially bring renewed pressure on the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 90.089.