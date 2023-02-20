 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee nudges higher as dollar dips; eyes on Fed minutes

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

The rupee finished at 82.7225 per U.S. dollar, compared with its previous close of 82.83.

The Indian rupee inched up on Monday, tracking Asian peers as the dollar index stalled after a recent rally, with investors awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting due mid-week.

Asian currencies recovered slightly on Monday after last week's selloff, with the Thai baht and the Philippine peso gaining around 0.7% and 1%, respectively. [EMRG/FRX]

The dollar index backed down from a six-week peak to 103.850, dropping below a key 104 threshold. It had gained about 0.9% over the past fortnight.