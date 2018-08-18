App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee might stabilise at 68 to 69 a dollar: Subhash Chandra Garg

The rupee is already Asia's worst performing currency and had touched an all time low of 70.09 per US dollar on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee, which has taken a severe battering of late, is expected to stabilise at 68 to 69 per US dollar level riding on positive capital inflows this month, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg today said.

The rupee is already Asia's worst performing currency and had touched an all time low of 70.09 per US dollar on Tuesday.

According to Garg, the current turmoil in Turkey, triggered by US sanctions, had not affected the perception of India. The flow of foreign portfolio investments (FPI) had not altered either and there had been no outflow in July, Garg said while speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry here.

During the first three months, there had been outflow of capital and in the last year the total outflow was $20 billion, he added.

related news

"If oil prices do not rise further, the chances of the rupee stabilising at 68 69 level is more," Garg said.

When asked how the rupee will be affected if China devalued its currency, he said that for the first time in the last 20 years, the Chinese economy had experienced current account deficit (CAD).

"Now China's exports and imports are altering fundamentally. So far, the depreciation of the Chinese yuan was not so high. Even if the Chinese currency is devalued, India will not be affected as long as the depreciation of all currencies vis-a-vis the dollar was similar," he added.

There would be no problem as terms of trade would not change, Garg said. "However, we are watching closely to what extent China devalues its currency," he said.

Owing to high oil prices, India's CAD had risen to 1.9 percent for which the rupee was depreciating. This called for a need for higher capital inflows, he added.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Economy #India #Subhas Chandra Garg

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.