English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Rupee inches 3 paise higher to close at 77.53 against US dollar

    The rupee finally ended at 77.53, higher by 3 paise over its previous close of 77.56. According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the lack of dollar demand and rebound in domestic equities augur well for the rupee.

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee inched 3 paise higher to close at 77.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by a rebound in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 77.51 against the greenback and moved in a range of 77.49 to 77.60 in the day's trade.

    The rupee finally ended at 77.53, higher by 3 paise over its previous close of 77.56. According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the lack of dollar demand and rebound in domestic equities augur well for the rupee.

    The dollar is about 2 percent off its recent high, seen last week, as risk-assets rebound after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 15 bps cut in the 5-year Loan Prime Rate to support the economy. The dollar index marked the first weekly decline after six weeks of upward movement, driven by position liquidation and preference for other currencies to emerge at a lower level.

    On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex rebounded 1,534.16 points or 2.91 percent to end at 54,326.39, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 456.75 points or 2.89 percent to 16,266.15. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 percent to 102.88.

    Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,899.92 crore, as per stock exchange data Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.10 percent to $112.15 per barrel.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: May 20, 2022 04:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.