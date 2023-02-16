 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 13 paise to close at 82.70 against US dollar

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to close at 82.70 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, supported by broad dollar weakness and a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said upbeat domestic trade deficit data and foreign fund inflows supported investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.72 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.70 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 13 paise over its previous close of 82.83.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.59 and a low of 82.73 against the dollar.