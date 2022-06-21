English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Rupee drops 15 paise to 78.13 against US dollar

    The rupee fell 15 paise to 78.13 against the US dollar on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as ongoing foreign fund outflows and a rise in crude oil prices impacted on investor mood.

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Snapping its three-day rising streak, the rupee declined 15 paise to close at 78.13 against the US dollar on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.00 and traded in a narrow range. It finally ended at 78.13, down 15 paise over its previous close of 77.98. "This was another quiet day for the rupee even after strong intermarket cues. Global equities are up while the dollar is down against major trading currencies," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

    Parmar further said higher crude oil prices and yields weighed on the domestic currency. "The USD-INR has been in the range of 77.95 to 78.10 after touching an all-time high of 78.28 on June 13.

    "Near-term bias for USD-INR remains range-bound within 77.70 to 78.30. Swing traders can use a lower range for long and cover at the upper range," Parmar said. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.68 per cent to 103.99.

    Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.68 per cent to USD 116.05 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 934.23 points or 1.81 per cent up at 52,532.07, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 288.65 points or 1.88 per cent to 15,638.80.

    Close

    Related stories

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,701.21 crore, as per stock exchange data. "Dollar retraced from higher levels ahead of Fed Chairman testimony that is scheduled tomorrow," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    Somaiya added that the rupee is expected to trade sideways and quote in the range of 77.70 and 78.40.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #India #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.