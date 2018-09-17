Rupee depreciation fallout: Indian students in US may need to look for alternate funding sources

Twenty-one year old Praveen Reniguntala had moved to the United States a year ago to pursue higher education. He had received a 30 percent financial aid from his Florida-based institute where he is studying medicine while the rest was arranged through bank loans and help from family.

But he is in trouble now. Within a year, the nearly 14 percent depreciation in the Indian rupee has led his $50,000 fees to jump to Rs 4 lakh and Reniguntala is scrambling for funds.

“My institute said that they will not be able to provide any financial help. While I do have a part-time job on campus, it is not sufficient to meet the fee requirements. I will have to pay the next tranche of fees in October,” he added.

Reniguntala is not alone. According to the Open Doors 2017 data, a total of 186,267 Indian students are pursuing an education in the United States. This was a 12.3 percent increase from the previous year and constitutes 17.3 percent of the total number of international students in the country.

The rupee has depreciated from Rs 64 levels versus the US dollar to the Rs 72.9 level in one year. It is estimated that due to the rupee depreciation, the impact could go up by Rs 4 lakh to Rs 11 lakh for a postgraduate programme depending on the course and university.

The Open Doors report data showed 60.3 percent of the funding for the international students came in either from family or through other personal sources like loans. While several US universities offer financial aids and partial scholarships, a 100 percent scholarship is offered to less than 10 percent of the international students.

While those aspiring to go to the US can still make alternate choices or make additional arrangements for funding, it is those who are already there who will be impacted.

Naveen Chopra, Founder of an overseas educational consulting firm said when it comes to students going overseas for migration and getting permission to work after the completion of their course, they choose any country that gives them an opportunity to do this.

“They start to rely on local earnings. In the US, they can work only on campus. Some part of the fee will get subsidised through the jobs while the rest can be through the family/friends network. Those from the higher income status will not be impacted, but a few others could be impacted. But this will not lead to a big impact on those travelling to the US for higher education,” he added.

Students can also take short-term loans if they face a financial crunch. Rohan Ganeriwala, Co-Founder of study abroad firm Collegify said for every rupee that depreciates against the US dollar, the impact is almost Rs 50,000.

“For those who are planning to go abroad, they can still plan accordingly depending on the university and can also plan the finances. For those who are already in the US, the impact is the biggest. Some US-based educational institutes may increase the financial aid, while students can also take short-term loans to meet financial needs,” he added.

In 2016-17, for the second consecutive year, US colleges and universities hosted more than one million international students, reaching a record of 1.08 million. Of this, India and China account for nearly one-fourth of the total number of international students.