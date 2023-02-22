 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against US dollar

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

However, fresh foreign fund inflows and a weak American currency against major rivals overseas capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex traders said.

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 82.83 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened flat at 82.79 against the dollar.

Later, it lost some ground to quote at 82.83, registering a decline of 4 paise over its last close. In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.09 per cent to 104.01.