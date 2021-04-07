English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RTGS, NEFT membership to be allowed for non-banking payment institutions

The MPC voted to maintain the repo rate at 4 percent, reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent and retained the accommodative policy stance.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 7 said Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facilities will now be extended to non-bank payment institutions, expanding the reach of the payment systems.

Membership of Centralised Payment Systems (CPSs) was so far restricted to banks.

Also read: RBI Monetary Policy: Key takeaways from Governor Shaktikanta Das' address

"It is proposed to enable, in a phased manner, payment system operators, regulated by the Reserve Bank, to take direct membership in CPSs. This facility is expected to minimise settlement risk in the financial system and enhance the reach of digital financial services to all user segments," the central bank said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to maintain the repo rate at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, and retained the accommodative policy stance.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India
first published: Apr 7, 2021 11:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.