App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSS urges govt to focus on rural economy to beat slowdown: Report

A senior RSS functionary said the organisation raised the issue at a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government has been urged by multiple quarters, including its ideologue the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to focus on the rural economy in the upcoming Budget, reports Hindustan Times, quoting sources.

Those who expressed their view that focus on policies to boost the rural economy could help aggregate demand and tackle the economic slowdown were think tanks, Finance Ministry experts and RSS functionaries, the publication added.

RSS  feels this would also reap political dividends for the BJP, and at a meet in October raised the same with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an RSS functionary told the paper. The Sangh felt that 'lopsided focus' on urban issues did not work and tackling rural concerns will mitigate the slowdown, the source added.

Close

Ground feedback suggested incentives for small and marginal farmers, with a focus on long term policy intervention rather than sops, to make “farmers self-reliant and farming profitable,” the functionary added.

related news

On November 18, the Finance Minister acknowledged the slowdown but said India’s economy is still projected to grow the fastest among G20 nations and that the government has taken several measures to this effect.

The government has consulted stakeholders and experts feel the upcoming Budget is an opportunity to boost employment, income and consumption in rural India. It is focusing on credit disbursal in rural areas through small non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) because of their greater access in villages, the source added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Budget #Economy #Finance Ministry #government #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #RSS #rural economy #slowdown #Union Budget 2021

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.