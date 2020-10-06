RSS-affiliate labour union Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh to hold nation-wide protest on October 28 over "anti-worker" labour codes

RSS-affiliated trade union, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said it will observe a nationwide protest on October 28. The union also threatened to go on a nation-wide protest if the Centre does not withdraw some of the "anti-worker" provisions of the labour codes that it said are neither in the interest of the workers nor in the interest of employers.

According to an Economic Times report, The biggest central trade union has raised objections to some of the provisions of the Industrial Relations Code and the Code in Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions.

The trade union will also hold an educational campaign for workers from October 10-16 which will be followed by a nationwide protest on October 28.

"If the government does not address our concern, we may go for a national strike to protect the right to strike and other labour rights,” the union said.

BMS has adopted multiple resolutions that demand the government to immediately withdraw the anti-worker provisions in the new Labour Codes. This is apart from asking the government to call a consultative meeting with BMS and other trade unions to make the Labour Codes more beneficial to both workers and industry, the report said.

BMS has also demanded the government to review all pension schemes in favour of employees.

Earlier, the other 10 central trade unions and their affiliate bodies called for a nationwide strike on November 26 after the passing of three labour codes in parliament recently.