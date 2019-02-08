Rs 51,600 cr investments being implemented in Assam

Investments to the tune of Rs 51,600 crore are at various stages of implementation by different corporate houses across Assam, the state Assembly was informed Thursday.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque, Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said works for 55 projects worth Rs 23,269.48 crore have already begun at different places.

Another investment of Rs 28,334.65 crore by 15 corporates of diverse segments are in the pipeline, he added.

Patowary, however, said the recent series of protests in Assam over various issues are making the investors apprehensive of the social peace in the state.

Stating that many companies have talked to him about the protests, he said the agitations is making the investors apprehensive.

"If we cannot stop that, no investment will come. I strongly register this in the House," the minister said.

During organising the 'Advantage Assam' global investors' summit in Guwahati last year, a total of Rs 41.66 crore were spent, he said.

"In the summit, investors from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Cambodia, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, England, America, the UAE and Vietnam took part apart from India," Patowary said..