you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 481.63 crore advance PF given under PMGKY: NCL, TCS biggest disbursers

As per the data, top three companies with the highest disbursements were NLC (Rs 82.4 crore), TCS TCS (Rs 43.3 crore) and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rs 40.1 crore)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
EPFO
EPFO

Advance provident fund (PF) of Rs 481.63 crore has been disbursed to 40,826 employees by exempted private companies under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), as per an official PIB release.

Under the PMGKY scheme, employees were allowed non-refundable withdrawal of up to three months or 75 percent (whichever is lower) of basic wage and dearness allowance of their PF. This was notified in the employees’ provident fund (EPF) scheme on March 28 to help workers deal with cash crunch during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is heartening to report that the exempted PF trusts have risen to the occasion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As on April 17, Rs. 4,816,376,714 crore has been disbursed to 40,826 PF members as advance under para 68-L for COVID-19 by the exempted PF Trusts,” the statement read.

It listed Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, NTPC, HCL, PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL), ONGC, BHEL RC Puram, BHEL Bhopal and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) as the top 10 exempted establishments.

As per the data, the top three companies with the highest claims were TCS (9,373 employees), HCL Technologies (6,938) and NLC (3,255). The top three companies with the highest disbursements were NLC (Rs 82.4 crore), TCS (Rs 43.3 crore) and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rs 40.1 crore).

Exempted companies are those which manage the EPF accounts of their employees by themselves, under guidelines issued by the EPF Organisation (EPFO).
Sr. No.Establishment NameCOVID-19 claims receivedCOVID-19 claims settledAmount disbursed (Rs)
1NLC, Neyveli3,2553,25584,44,00,000
2TCS , Mumbai9,3739,37343,34,04,641
3Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Vizag1,7081,70840,99,37,800
4NTPC, Delhi92592528,74,21,531
5HCL, Gurgaon6,9384,41527,14,03,862
6PGCIL, Delhi1,2631,08926,17,32,403
7ONGC, Dehradun2,2971,72324,17,00,000
8BHEL RC Puram1,3671,19922,22,15,000
9BHEL Bhopal175892616,42,00,001
10HPCL, Mumbai46146114,33,10,000

Earlier, the EPFO said it had processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing an amount of Rs. 946.49 crore in 15 days as part of PMGKY. It also released Rs 284 crore had been distributed by the exempted PF Trusts under the scheme.

The EPFO has put in place an online mechanism to credit EPF and employees’ pension savings accounts of subscribers as per the scheme. Under this, claims can be filed by eligible organisations via Electronic Challan-cum-return (ECR).

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 11:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #EPFO

