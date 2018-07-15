App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 3,500 cr development work to be carried out in Mewat: Manohar Lal Khattar

The major announcements included Mewat feeder and construction of canal at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said development works worth Rs 3,500 crore would be carried out in Mewat. Addressing a 'Kisan Dhanyawad' (farmers thanksgiving) rally at the Anaj Mandi here in Nuh district, the chief minister also announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official release.

He announced Rs 10 crore for Dehat in Ferozepur-Jhirka assembly constituency and Rs 5 crore for development of municipality.

The construction of KMP and new expressway highway from Delhi to Vadodara-Mumbai via Mewat will improve the living standard of people of Mewat.

Earlier, Khattar inaugurated, or laid foundation stones for, various projects amounting to Rs 507.08 crore.

These included foundation stones of construction work of well-based drinking water enhancement scheme for 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka and Nagina blocks costing Rs 263 crore, and construction of Government Unani College and Hospital building at village Akera at a cost of Rs 45.43 crore.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Economy #Manohar Lal Khattar #Mewat

