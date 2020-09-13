172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rs-30000-crore-special-liquidity-scheme-finance-ministry-sanctions-rs-10590-crore-to-37-proposals-5833711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme | Finance Ministry sanctions Rs 10,590 crore to 37 proposals

The government said 37 proposals involving Rs 10,590 crore have been approved as of September 11

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Finance released a statement detailing the progress made under the Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package.

In a release dated September 12, the government said 37 proposals involving an amount of Rs 10,590 crore have been approved as of September 11.

With regards to Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the government said Rs 25,000 crore had been disbursed as of August 28.

Close

The remaining Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated to NABARD under the Special Liquidity Facility (SLF). The Reserve Bank of India has allocated this amount for smaller NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs. According to the ministry, NABARD is in the process of operationalising guidelines very soon.

related news

NABARD has also launched a Structured Finance and Partial Guarantee Scheme in collaboration with two agencies and banks to help unrated NBFCs/MFIs access credit from lenders, the statement said.

This mechanism worked out with two such agencies and banks will enhance eligibility of credit by five to six times to those small MFIs who are unrated in the hope of reaching out to people in remote and unreached areas, the ministry added.

Once all the earmarked Rs 500 crore for this scheme is deployed, credit availed by those small NBFCs/MFIs to an extent of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore is envisaged

As for the Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs to do fresh lending to MSMEs and individuals, the government said banks have approved portfolio purchases of Rs 25,055.5 crore as of August 28. It is currently in the process of approval/negotiations for an additional Rs 4,367 crore.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.