Rs 15,700 crore disbursed to more than one lakh differently-abled people so far: Union minister

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking at the third 10-day Divya Kala Mela that was opened by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Bhopal Haat on Sunday.

Union minister Virendra Kumar has said 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to more than one lakh 'divyangs' (differently-abled persons) so far.

"Till date, 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries. We view divyangjan as a significant human resource and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays importance to the concerns of divyangjan in the national development agenda," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The minister, however, did not specify during which period the amount was disbursed.