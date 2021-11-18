MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Rs 10,480 crore investment in Howrah in 2 years to create 1 lakh jobs: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a review meeting in the district, Banerjee said 882 new projects would come up in Howrah in the next two years.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government is expecting Rs 10,480 crore investment in the Howrah district over the next two years, which will lead to the creation of job opportunities for more than 1 lakh people.

Addressing a review meeting in the district, Banerjee said 882 new projects would come up in Howrah in the next two years.

"In the next two years, investments to the tune of Rs 10,480 crores will come in Howrah district. Around 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up in the district, generating more than 1,16,000 jobs," she said.

Banerjee urged industrialists to recruit locals rather than bringing in workers from other states.

"We are aware that people from other states come here in search of jobs. We live in peace and harmony. But I would request all of you (industrialists) to recruit locals for the upcoming projects," she said.

Banerjee also asked the district authority and the Land Department to settle the land-related issues at the earliest.

"There has been a lack of coordination. I would request the district and the Land Department officials to look into the problems and resolve them at the earliest. On December 14, a synergy programme will be organised to look into the problems," she said.

The chief minister’s announcement of the investments in Howrah is part of the state government’s renewed efforts to bring in big-ticket investments.

Banerjee also announced that the state government is planning to develop a new dairy firm — 'Bangla Dairy' — under the state Animal Husbandry Department.

"It will sell various kinds of dairy products. Around 512 outlets would set up to sell those products," she said.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Economy #India #investment #jobs #Mamata Banerjee
first published: Nov 18, 2021 02:52 pm

