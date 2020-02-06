App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 1 lakh cr repos to help better monetary transmission: RBI

In the sixth bi-monthly policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced term repurchase agreements (repos) of one-year and three-year tenors of appropriate sizes for a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy repo rate, from the fortnight beginning on February 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the decision to conduct new one-year and three-year repos worth Rs 1 lakh crore, is aimed at ensuring better monetary policy transmission.

In the sixth bi-monthly policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced term repurchase agreements (repos) of one-year and three-year tenors of appropriate sizes for a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy repo rate, from the fortnight beginning on February 15.

"It is an effort to ensure better monetary policy transmission. It will enable banks to reduce their lending rates," Das told reporters in the post policy conference.

Close

The RBI has cumulatively cut the repo rate by 135 basis since February 2019 to a nine-year low of 5.15 per cent.

related news

He said monetary transmission across various money market segments and the private corporate bond market has been sizable.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Economy #India #monetary transmission #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.