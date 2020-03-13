App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 1 cr investment can create only one job: Maharashtra Industries Minister

With this finding, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai sought to debunk the general understanding that higher investments can create more jobs in the industrial sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
An average Rs 1 crore investment can create only one job in the industrial sector, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai told the Legislative Council on Friday.

With this finding, Desai sought to debunk the general understanding that higher investments can create more jobs in the industrial sector.

During a discussion in the upper house, Desai said, "Internal data crunching in my department has revealed that in big-ticket projects, the average Rs 1 crore investment creates only one job, while in small-scale industries, Rs 1 lakh needs to be invested to create one job."

The amount of investment shrinks further to Rs 25,000 in micro-scale industries for the creation of one job, Desai added.

"We have also noticed that 40 per cent of our total exports come from small and medium scale industries. If we assist and promote these industries, we can boost our exports and create more jobs," the minister said.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Economy #India #Maharashtra Industries #Subhash Desai

