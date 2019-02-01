Rs 1.30 lakh cr undisclosed income detected post anti-black money measures

"Anti-black money measures including demonetisation led to the discovery of undisclosed income of Rs 1.30 lakh crore, seizure of Rs 50,000 crore," Goyal said while presenting Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
Anti-black money measures including demonetisation have led to discovery of undisclosed income of Rs 1.30 lakh crore and seizure of Rs 50,000 crore, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He said the government is committed to eliminating the ills of black money.
"Anti-black money measures including demonetisation led to the discovery of undisclosed income of Rs 1.30 lakh crore, seizure of Rs 50,000 crore," Goyal said while presenting Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.The government had demonetised currency notes of 500 and 1,000 denomination on November 8, 2016, to check black money. It later issued new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.