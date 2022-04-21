Roads in Chhattisgarh will be like those in America in next 5 years: Nitin Gadkari

Chhattisgarh will have roads like those in America in the next five years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured on Thursday as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 33 road projects worth Rs 9,240 crore in the state.

Addressing a function in the Congress-ruled state, Gadkari also said that "politics of development is different from politics of party", and added that development of the country, village, farmer and poor should be the priority.

State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presided over the function held at the auditorium of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Raipur, where the Union Road Transport and Highways minister dedicated the two road upgradation projects – two-lane Manendragarh to Surajpur and two-lane Chilpi to Kawardha having a length of 78.10 km and 50.8 km respectively. Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 31 other projects, including an overbridge at Kachna-Khamardih railway crossing in Raipur.

Underlining the importance of water, transport, power and communication for the growth of any state, he said, "The balanced development of these four sectors accelerates the agriculture and industry growth and result in creation of employment.

The employment generation thereby helps in reducing poverty and makes the state and the country prosperous." "Therefore it is very important to build a road network in the country. I assure you to build such roads in Chhattisgarh that will be equivalent to America in the next five years," he added.

He asked the Chhattisgarh CM to expedite the process of settling land acquisition and forest clearance and assured to complete road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the state by 2024.

The minister stressed the importance of road infrastructure in tribal-dominated and Naxal-affected areas and said, "If Naxalism is to be ended then it should also be looked at as a socio-economic problem. The most important solution to this is that we should create employment potential and set up industries (in such areas)."

Construction of roads, employment generation, development, industrialisation, value addition will help in eradication of the (Maoist) menace, he said, adding that it is good that most of the projects for which the foundation stone was laid today belong to tribal areas of the state.

"It is good that the Chhattisgarh government has been using steel bridges (in remote forest areas).. but you (referring to the state) give iron ore at cheaper rates and the steel industries make good profits out of it. You might be giving iron ore to steel industries at Rs 4,000 per tonne and they sell it at around Rs 70,000 per tonne. It is not good. But as the prices are increasing in the world, they are also making profit," Gadkari said.

We have introduced glass fibre as an alternative to steel and will prioritize it in bridge construction. Similarly, steel fibre will also be used as an alternative to steel. We are planning to set up its factory in every state. Use of glass fibre and steel fibre will reduce the cost up to great extent, he added.

Speaking about his ministry's plans, he suggested the state government to focus on manufacturing of green fuel -ethanol from sugarcane and paddy citing it will reduce dependency on petrol.

He also suggested making second generation ethanol from paddy straw and said farmers who are 'annadata' (food providers) will have to also be made 'urjadata' (energy providers).

Assuring to extend complete support to the state, Gadkari asked the Chhattisgarh government to send proposals to run electric buses through cable system for public transport on National Highways of the state, particularly between Raipur and Durg (around 35 km).

"Chhattisgarh is part of India. The politics of development is different from the politics of party. Politics of the 21st century is politics for progress and development. It is the duty of all of us to remove poverty, hunger and unemployment. We should do politics during elections, but after that development of the country, village, farmer and poor should be our priority," he added.

On the occasion, Gadkari recalled how former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked him to prepare a report to connect villages with roads following which Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana scheme was launched.

State's Public Works Department Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, former chief minister Raman Singh, some cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present.