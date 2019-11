Road to $5 trillion economy: Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan doesn't see much hope

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan feels that the reaching the $5-trillion GDP target by 2025 is "simply out of question".

"Today, our economy is about $2.7 trillion and we are talking about doubling this over the next five years at $5 trillion. The required rate of growth to achieve that level is in excess of 9 percent per annum. Reaching $5 trillion by 2025 is simply out of question. You have lost two years. This year it is going to be under-6 percent growth and next year it may be about 7 percent. After that, the economy may pick up," he said while addressing a function organised by IBS-ICFAI Business School.

He also said that if at all the growth target is achieved, our per capita income will be at $3,600, up from the present $1,800, leaving us in the low-middle income country bracket.

"The definition of a developed country is the one whose per capita income is $12,000. It will take 22 years for us to reach that level provided we grow at 9 percent per annum," he said.