English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Road projects worth Rs 7.89 lakh crore underway; Steps taken to overcome pandemic-induced delays: Nitin Gadkari

The 2,084 projects pertain to construction of 63,523 km of national highways in the country.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Highway projects worth Rs 7.89 lakh crore are under construction across the country and a number of steps have been taken to expedite work that was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Monday.

These 2,084 projects pertain to construction of 63,523 km of national highways in the country.

"Two thousand eighty four projects on National Highways are under construction in the country as on date. ... Projects are given a time period of 2 to 3 years for completion from the date of commencement," Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The cost of these projects for construction of 63,523 km of highways is Rs 7.89 lakh crore, he said.

Stating that delay in projects has been noticed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said that the government took "proactive action to initiate an imperative relief under Aatmnirbhar Bharat for Contractors / Concessionaires /Developers of Road Sectors whereby inter-alia extension of time for 03 months to up to 06 months without penalty...".

Close
Cash flow was eased to ensure completion of projects with least possible delay, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #infrastructure #Ministry of Road Transport & Highways #Nitin Gadkari
first published: Mar 15, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.