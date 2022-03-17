English
    Road Ministry proposes to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles

    In a draft notification, the MoRTH said under Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules, the vehicle operating in Indian territory shall carry a valid registration certificate.

    March 17, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday proposed to formalise the movement of personal vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in Indian territory.

    The vehicle shall also carry a valid insurance policy and driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable. According to the draft notification, in case the documents are in a language other than English, then an authorised English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original documents.

    Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India, it added.
    PTI
