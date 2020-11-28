PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rising FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment: Piyush Goyal

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors'' preference for India''s enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," he said in a tweet.

PTI

Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to USD 28.1 billion indicates global investors' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at USD 14.06 billion.

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors'' preference for India''s enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi  ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," he said in a tweet.

Close
FDI in India grew by 15 percent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.