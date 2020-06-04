App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising e-way bills for May indicate a resumption in economic activities

"It does indicate a revival in economic activity to some level. We have witnessed increased vehicular movement from May 18 onwards as the home ministry relaxed the guidelines," said Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Deloitte India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Generation of e-way bills for the month of May touched 11.4 lakh per day in the last week of the month, taking the daily average for the whole month to 8.2 lakh, almost thrice of the figure generated in April.

Details of e-way bills are issued by a government portal after relevant information is provided, regarding cargo, sender and other inputs.

Though May has seen a rise, the data for the whole month is still only half of February, as the lockdown was lifted only on May 4, the last full month before lockdown. February saw 19.2 lakh of bills being generated on a daily basis.

Close

In April, the total number of e-way bills issued stood at 86 lakh, which comes to 2.9 lakh per day, as against 13.2 lakh in March.

related news

The government announced on April 3, that the validity of e-way bill that expire between March 20 and April 15 would be extended up to April 30, and later to May 31.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

E-way bills track cargo movement under the Goods and Services Tax. They give an approximation of inventory movements that indicate wholesalers stocking up on inventory in anticipation of demand.

"It does indicate a revival in economic activity to some level. We have witnessed increased vehicular movement from May 18 onwards as the home ministry relaxed the guidelines and allowed all goods, essential or non-essential, to be moved throughout the country," said Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Deloitte India.

As a fallout of the lockdown, a lot of stock could not be delivered to retail markets, which is why it is being expected that the upcoming weeks could see unloading of perishable stocks in books and clearance of old inventory.

"E-commerce opening up for non-essential goods is also a key contributor to the increased usage of way bills. It should be noted that a large part of this spike is on account of built up demand and may not be reflective of trends for the coming weeks," Jaising said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #e-way bills #Economy #GST #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: Uday Kotak says it is unfair to seek moratorium on loans but expect full interest on deposits

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.