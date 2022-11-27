 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak’s plea for patience leaves him under constant attack

Bloomberg
Nov 27, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

Rishi Sunak may be about to discover that his political opponents are more difficult to pacify than investors.

The British prime minister managed to calm financial markets with an austere fiscal programme based on major tax rises as his first move after taking office. Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are now devising a strategy for phase two, according to government officials.

Hunt is working on a raft of policies aimed at boosting the UK’s lackluster growth and bringing people back into the labour market, the officials said. But the government isn’t likely to announce most of those measures until the Budget in spring 2023.

The long wait for a more optimistic message will leave Sunak’s government vulnerable to attacks from his own backbenchers as well as the opposition Labour party as he leads the country through a winter of strikes, recession and soaring energy prices.

Some Tory lawmakers are demanding more radical pro-growth policies, another faction is concerned about protecting the rural way of life for their affluent voters. Most of them are worried about what Sunak can do to reduce the opposition Labour party’s 21-point lead in the latest opinion polls.

The first assaults have already begun.