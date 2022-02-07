Rise in complaints related to e-banking, credit cards in FY21: MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

Representative image

ATM/debit card related complaints to the Reserve Bank declined in FY21, but those for e-banking and credit card transactions saw an increase, Parliament was informed on Monday.

During the period from 2019-20 to 2020-21, there was a decline of 13.01 per cent in complaints related to ATM/debit cards, while there was an increase of 12.01 per cent and 52.99 per cent in complaints regarding mobile/electronic banking and credit cards respectively, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Citing RBI data, the minister said a total of 135,448 complaints were registered under these categories — ATM/debit cards, mobile/electronic banking and credit cards — during April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. As many as 145,309 complaints were received during April 2020 to March 2021.

Credit card complaints rose from 26,616 to 40,721, reflecting a rise of 52.99 per cent. ATM/debit card related plaints fell by 13.01 per cent to 60,203 from 69,205. Mobile/electronic banking related complaints rose by 12.01 per cent to 44,385 from 39,627.

Karad added that the RBI has issued guidelines for safeguarding the customers while handling the cases of unauthorised electronic banking transactions.