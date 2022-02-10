MARKET NEWS

    RIL ups stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy via off-market share purchase

    The acquisition of the stake is in line with RIL's announcement in October 2021 to acquire a 40% stake in the leading solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider

    Rachita Prasad
    February 10, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)  had increased its stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) by another 10.37 percent through an off-market purchase of shares, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said on February 10.

    RIL, through its clean energy arm Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL), now has a 40 percent stake in the leading solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider.

    The acquisition is in line with RIL's announcement in October 2021 of picking up a 40 percent stake in the company.

    RIL told exchanges that on February 9, it bought a total of 1.97 crore equity shares of SWREL, representing 10.37 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, at Rs 375 apiece from former promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited and Khurshed Daruvala.

    At 11.25 am, shares of SWREL were trading at Rs 378.95 on BSE, up 1.1 percent from the previous day’s close.

    RNEL officially became the promoter of SWREL, previously known as Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, on December 30, 2021, after acquiring a stake in the company through the preferential issue and an open offer to the shareholders.

    The acquisition is a part of RIL’s strategy to expand its presence in clean energy.

    Mukesh Ambani had in 2021 detailed an ambitious plan of investing Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years to build a new clean energy business, aimed at the company’s commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2035.

    The plan entails three parts—investment of Rs 60,000 core in four giga factories that would manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components, investment of Rs 15,000 crore in building the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries; and repurposing the company’s engineering, project management and construction capabilities toward clean energy.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Rachita Prasad
    Tags: #acquisition #promoter #Reliance Industries #Renewable #RIL #solar #stake #Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 11:55 am
