you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Right time for India to raise funds through sovereign bonds: Chief Economic Adviser

The government will study "risks and returns" to raise funds through sovereign bonds, possibly in the second half of the current financial year, said Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian at an event in Delhi.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

This is a right opportunity for India to raise funds through overseas sovereign bonds at a much cheaper rate compared with those in the domestic market, chief economic adviser said on July 9.

Finance ministry officials said the government could raise about 10-15% of proposed 7.1 trillion rupees ($103.18 billion) government borrowings this fiscal year through sovereign bonds.

Finance ministry officials said the government could raise about 10-15% of proposed 7.1 trillion rupees ($103.18 billion) government borrowings this fiscal year through sovereign bonds.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Economy #India

