you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rice exports drop 12% in January on weak demand

Rice exports totalled 908,492 tonnes in January, down from 1.03 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data compiled by the ministry of commerce and industry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's rice exports fell 12 percent in January from a year earlier due to weak demand for non-basmati rice from African and Asian countries, government data showed on March 3.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice.

Rice exports totalled 908,492 tonnes in January, down from 1.03 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data compiled by the ministry of commerce and industry.

Non-basmati rice exports dropped 14 percent from a year earlier to 452,519 tonnes, while basmati rice exports fell 10 percent to 455,973 tonnes, the data showed.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #-Tec India #Economy #India #rice #rice exports

