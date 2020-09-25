Revoke ban on onion export: Maharashtra minister writes to Centre

Maharashtra Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumre has urged the Centre to withdraw the ban on onion export. He has made this demand in a letter written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"The letter says that in order to avoid the loss of onion producing farmers, the central government must revoke the ban imposed on this kitchen staple," an official release said on Thursday.

"In the letter, the minister urged Tomar to revoke the ban saying that the farmers are facing problems due to the government's unexpected decision," it added.

The decision to ban export of onions is unjust, the release quoted the letter as saying. The Centre recently banned the export of all varieties of onions, a move aimed at increasing availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market.