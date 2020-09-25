172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|revoke-ban-on-onion-export-maharashtra-minister-writes-to-centre-5884471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Revoke ban on onion export: Maharashtra minister writes to Centre

"The letter says that in order to avoid the loss of onion producing farmers, the central government must revoke the ban imposed on this kitchen staple," an official release said on Thursday.

PTI

Maharashtra Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumre has urged the Centre to withdraw the ban on onion export. He has made this demand in a letter written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"The letter says that in order to avoid the loss of onion producing farmers, the central government must revoke the ban imposed on this kitchen staple," an official release said on Thursday.

"In the letter, the minister urged Tomar to revoke the ban saying that the farmers are facing problems due to the government's unexpected decision," it added.

Close
The decision to ban export of onions is unjust, the release quoted the letter as saying. The Centre recently banned the export of all varieties of onions, a move aimed at increasing availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.