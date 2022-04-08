FY22 tax-to-GDP ratio was one of the highest since 1999: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on April 8 that FY22 revenues have been robust and that he would like to thank the tax payers.

The corporate tax collections for the fiscal under review were up 56 percent and the overall direct tax collections were up 49 percent year-on-year (YoY), Bajaj said.

The total tax collected till now stands at Rs 27.07 lakh crore; however, the figure is tentative and there could be some upside to the number.

The revenue secretary further said that the FY22 tax-to-GDP ratio was one of the highest since 1999.

The FY22 direct tax buoyancy was 2.8.

