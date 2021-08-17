MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Retail sales touch 72% of pre-pandemic levels; businesses eye festive season boost: RAI

According to the retailer's body, the rate of recovery was 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in June 2021.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST

Retail sales across the country continued to recover in July, reaching 72 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, and businesses are pinning hopes on the festive seasons for a further boost, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Tuesday.

According to the retailer's body, the rate of recovery was 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in June 2021.

In its latest business survey, RAI retail businesses in south India have indicated a very sharp comeback in July 2021 with sales at 82 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019), as against 50 per cent sales in June 2021.

However, west India is yet to improve, registering sales at 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels (July 2019).

"This is mainly because of prolonged curbs in Maharashtra that disrupted the smooth functioning of modern retail in the state," RAI said.

Close

Related stories

In terms of categories, quick service restaurants (QSR) recovered the best in July 2021 with sales at 97 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019).

Yet, in July 2021, beauty and wellness, which includes salons, is still at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic sales, while apparel is at 63 per cent sales of the pre-pandemic levels.

Commenting on the outlook, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, "There is a possibility of significant sales recovery for retail businesses as the festive season approaches, provided restrictions on modern retail are relaxed across the country allowing smooth operations and return to normalcy."

RAI said opening up of retail will give businesses a chance at recovery, saving the livelihood of millions who are dependent on the retail ecosystem.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Retail
first published: Aug 17, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.