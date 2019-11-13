Retail inflation rises to 4.62% in October on costlier food items

India's retail inflation rate in October grew 4.2 percent, against 3.99 percent in September, breaching Reserve Bank of India's target level of 4 percent, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 13 showed.

Core inflation (excluding food and oil) for October stood at 3.5 percent against 4 percent in September.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 7.89 percent in October, against 5.11 percent in September. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 2.16 percent against 1.66 percent a month ago. Vegetables inflation for October stood at 26 percent against 15.4 percent in September.

Pulses and products recorded an inflation of 11.72 percent in October against 8.4 percent in September.

India is in the throes of an economic slowdown. GDP grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, buffeted by weak household spending and muted corporate investment.

To combat the slowdown, Sitharaman in September had announced a cut in corporate tax rates, bringing it down to 22 percent from 30 percent for existing companies, and to 15 percent from 25 percent for new manufacturing companies.

Sitharaman on November 6 also announced that the Cabinet on approved the creation of a 'professionally managed' Rs 25,000 crore fund for boosting stalled middle and low-income RERA registered housing projects that are net worth positive.

The move is aimed to relieve financial stress faced by a large number of homebuyers and to also release funds stuck in these projects for productive use in the economy.

To boost growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October slashed the primary lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent. This was the fifth consecutive rate cut since February.

The RBI also slashed its GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal to 6.1 percent from its earlier forecast of 6.9 percent during the August policy review.