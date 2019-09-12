Retail inflation inches up to 3.21% in August

India's retail inflation rate in August grew 3.21 percent, remaining within Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on September 12 showed.

Retail inflation for July stood at 3.15 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 2.99 percent in August compared to 2.36 percent in July. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood remained unchanged at 1.3 percent while vegetables inflation stood at 6.90 percent in August versus 2.82 percent in July.

India is in the throes of an economic slowdown. GDP grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, buffeted by weak household spending and muted corporate investment.

Hostile global environment and a prolonged period of consumption slowdown lead to the government announcing a host of measures to supplement RBI's monetary stimulus.

On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures like eased foreign investment rules, concessions on vehicle purchases and encouraged banks to make loans cheaper to spur growth from a five-year low.

To tide over a cash crunch in the banking sector, the RBI cut interest rates by 110 basis points this year to boost loans and revive investment. This was followed by the finance minister announcing the government's decision to inject Rs 700 billion to recapitalize state-run banks and encourage them to lend.

The national income data have reinforced deceleration signs that were emanating from a slew of shop-end data, such as car and consumer goods sales, often seen as proxy indicators to gauge trends in household spending.