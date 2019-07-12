App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation inches up to 3.18 percent in June, but well below RBI target

The latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office showed that consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, which measures changes in shop-end prices, remained comfortably within/breached the Reserve Bank of India's target level of 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's retail inflation for June inched up to 3.18 percent from 3.05 percent in May.

The latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office showed that CPI-based inflation, which measures changes in shop-end prices, remained comfortably within RBI's target level of 4 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 2.1 percent in June compared to 1.83 percent in May. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 1.3 percent in June as against 1.24 percent in May while vegetables inflation stood at 4.66 percent in June as against 5.46 percent in May.

Close

A reading below the RBI inflation target will likely support the RBI's decision last month to cut interest rates to boost economic growth.

Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has also stated that the slowdown will continue in the first quarter of the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

Experts expect the central bank to cut rates in August for the fourth consecutive time since February, to enhance liquidity after the government's annual budget last week lacked any direct steps to boost the economy.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Economy #India #inflation

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.