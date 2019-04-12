App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation inches up to 2.86 % in March; factory output growth in February slows to 0.1%

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, contracted to 0.3 percent in February from 1.3 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India's retail inflation stood at 2.86 percent in March, higher than previous month's 2.57 percent, on account of increase in prices of food articles and fuel.

The latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office on April 12 showed that consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, which measures changes in shop-end prices, remained comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India's target level of 4 percent.

Food prices continued to fall with consumer food price inflation, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 0.66 percent in March.

The headline retail inflation rate, which the RBI tracks for interest rate decisions, is currently above the RBI's lower tolerable limit of 2 percent.

related news

Inflation in major food items showed a contraction in March. Fruit inflation contracted 5.88 percent, vegetables contracted 1.49 percent and pulses and products contracted 2.25 percent.

Rate of inflation in the housing sector stood at 4.93 percent and that in fuel and light was at 2.42 percent for March.

The country's factory output was seen at 0.1 percent in February, lower than previous month's 1.7 percent, and 4.3 percent in February last year, on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production is the closest approximation to gauge business activity in the economy.

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, contracted 0.3 percent in February, a sharp fall from an 8.4 percent growth a year ago for the same period, symptomatic of a slowdown in investment activities.

Electricity production growth stood at 1.2 percent for the month of February whereas mining activity, which accounts for over 14 percent of the entire index, stood at 2.0 percent.

Consumer durables output grew at 1.2 percent in February as against a robust 7.5 percent year ago for the same period, signifying sluggish sales.

Capital goods output contracted -8.8 percent in February from a 16.6 percent growth year ago for the same period which mirrors a slowdown in production activities and a decrease in capacity building.

 
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #CPI #Economy #food price #retail inflation

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Will Kolkata avenge their supe ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Congratulate SOTY 2 Actors After Trailer L ...

Congress Manifesto is Not Mann Ki Baat of Megalomaniac, It's Kaam Ki B ...

Vivo Apex Preview: No Holes, No Ports, No Buttons!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Groove to the Beats of 'First Class' in Ja ...

Ahead of Polls in Gujarat, Amit Shah Reaches Out to 'Placate' Influent ...

IPL 2019: KKR Vs DC, Can Dada's Boys Beat KKR in Eden Gardens?

Strong 6.8 Quake Hits off Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning: USGS

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the ...

Vijay Mallya Fails to Delay USD 40mn Diageo Claim, Legal Costs Mount i ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi "is the element of hat ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

'Open letters': By asking public to vote against Narendra Modi, campai ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.