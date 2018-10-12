App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation grows 3.77% in September vs 3.69% MoM

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs grew 1.08 percent as compared with 0.29 percent in August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Inflation_cpi_product_consumer_Tomato
Inflation_cpi_product_consumer_Tomato

Moneycontrol Bureau

India’s retail inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 3.77 percent in September from 3.69 percent in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a weakening rupee.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs grew 1.08 percent as compared with 0.29 percent in August.

Prices of vegetables grew (-) 4.15 percent in September, as compared with (-) 7 percent in August.

Pulses continued to witness deflation and contracted 8.58 percent in September from (-) 7.76 percent a month ago. Cereals inflation came in at  3.12 percent versus 2.98 percent MoM.

Fuel inflation remain unchanged over August at 8.47 percent.

Housing inflation grew at 7.07 percent in September versus 7.59 percent a month ago.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Business #CPI #Economy

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.