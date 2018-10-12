Retail inflation grows 3.77% in September vs 3.69% MoM

Moneycontrol Bureau

India’s retail inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 3.77 percent in September from 3.69 percent in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a weakening rupee.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs grew 1.08 percent as compared with 0.29 percent in August.

Prices of vegetables grew (-) 4.15 percent in September, as compared with (-) 7 percent in August.

Pulses continued to witness deflation and contracted 8.58 percent in September from (-) 7.76 percent a month ago. Cereals inflation came in at 3.12 percent versus 2.98 percent MoM.

Fuel inflation remain unchanged over August at 8.47 percent.

Housing inflation grew at 7.07 percent in September versus 7.59 percent a month ago.