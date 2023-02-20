 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail inflation for farm workers rises to 6.85% in January

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.85 percent and 6.88 percent, respectively, in January, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Rural Labourers) stood at 6.85 per cent & 6.88 per cent in January 2023 compared to 6.38 per cent & 6.60 per cent, respectively in December 2022 and 5.49 per cent," the labour ministry said in a statement on Monday.