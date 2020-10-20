Retail inflation eases marginally for farm, rural workers in September

The All-India CPI Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for September 2020 increased by 11 points and 10 points to stand at 1,037 and 1,043 point, respectively, the statement added.
The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased only marginally to 6.25 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively in September as food prices remained high. The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers is measured in terms of Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL). Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6.25 percent and 6.10 percent in September from 6.32 percent and 6.28 percent, respectively in August, a labour ministry statement said.
The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1-23 points in 20 states, it said. Tamil Nadu with 1,234 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 816 points stood at the bottom.
In case of rural workers, it recorded an increase of 2-20 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,218 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 863 points was at the bottom. The maximum increase in CPI numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh (+23 points) and in case of rural labourers, it was Jammu & Kashmir (+20 points) mainly due to rise in prices of wheat-atta, pulses, mustard-oil, milk, onion, chillies-dry, garlic, ginger, barber charges, bus fare, vegetables and fruits etc.
