you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation cools to 11-month low of 3.69% in August

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), had hit a nine-month low of 4.17 percent in July.

India’s retail inflation slowed to a 11-month low of 3.69 percent in August, due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, data released by statistics office showed.

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), had hit a nine-month low of 4.17 percent in July and 3.28 percent in August 2017.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. The central bank has been mandated to keep retail inflation at 4 percent level, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

On August 1, RBI revised the inflation projection for the second half of FY19 to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent earlier. For the first quarter of the next financial year, the apex bank projected inflation at 5 percent.

Among factors that influenced the projection was an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops by at least 150 percent, volatility in global financial markets, higher crude oil prices as well as significant rise in core inflation.

Factoring in these inflation risks, the monetary policy committee raised the central bank's benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent in its third bi-monthly monetary policy in August, after hiking it by 25 basis points in June.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs, fell 0.29 percent in August from 1.37 percent in July.

Prices of vegetables witnessed a degrowth of 7 percent in August as compared with a degrowth 2.2 percent in July

Fuel cost grew to 8.47 percent in August from 7.96 percent a month ago on rising crude oil prices.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #CPI #Economy #inflation #RBI #retail inflation

