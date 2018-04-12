Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March

India’s retail inflation came in at 4.28 percent in March as prices of vegetables and other food and beverages softened, data released by statistics office showed.

The rate of increase in price rise slowed for the third consecutive month after hitting a fresh high of 5.2 percent growth in December and 5.07 percent in January due to unusual pick up in food prices and rise in domestic petrol and diesel prices. In February, prices grew at 4.4 percent.

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. March’s data is an indication that prices are at a safe distance from the apex bank’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent.

In a separate release, the government data showed that India’s industrial production (IIP) grew 7.1 percent in February led by robust manufacturing output.

Last week, the RBI brought down its January-March (2017-18) inflation projection to 4.5 percent from at 5.1 per cent. It also slashed CPI inflation for 2018-19 to 4.7-5.1 per cent in April-September, 2018-19 and 4.4 percent in the next half of the year, including the impact of house rent allowance.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs, grew 2.81 percent in March as compared with 3.26 percent growth in February and 2.01 percent a year ago. Vegetables prices grew 11.70 percent in March as compared with 17.57 percent a month ago.

Housing inflation remained almost flat at 8.31 percent in March as compared with 8.28 percent a month ago, while fuel inflation, which has seen an uptick since July, eased at 5.73 percent in March from 6.80 in February.