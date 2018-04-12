App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 12, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s retail inflation came in at 4.28 percent in March as prices of vegetables and other food and beverages softened, data released by statistics office showed.

The rate of increase in price rise slowed for the third consecutive month after hitting a fresh high of 5.2 percent growth in December and 5.07 percent in January due to unusual pick up in food prices and rise in domestic petrol and diesel prices. In February, prices grew at 4.4 percent.

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. March’s data is an indication that prices are at a safe distance from the apex bank’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent.

In a separate release, the government data showed that India’s industrial production (IIP) grew 7.1 percent in February led by robust manufacturing output.

related news

Last week, the RBI brought down its January-March (2017-18) inflation projection to 4.5 percent from at 5.1 per cent. It also slashed CPI inflation for 2018-19 to 4.7-5.1 per cent in April-September, 2018-19 and 4.4 percent in the next half of the year, including the impact of house rent allowance.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs, grew 2.81 percent in March as compared with 3.26 percent growth in February and 2.01 percent a year ago. Vegetables prices grew 11.70 percent in March as compared with 17.57 percent a month ago.

Housing inflation remained almost flat at 8.31 percent in March as compared with 8.28 percent a month ago, while fuel inflation, which has seen an uptick since July, eased at 5.73 percent in March from 6.80 in February.

tags #CPI #Economy #food #fuel #RBI #retail inflation

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.