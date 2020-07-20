App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Republicans kick off coronavirus relief talks with $1 trillion proposal: Steven Mnuchin

"We'll focus on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will have a big impact," Mnuchin told reporters as he met with Trump and the two top Republicans in the US Congress.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump has signed off on an effort to seek an additional $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, as Republicans laid out their initial proposal for talks with Democrats.

"We'll focus on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will have a big impact," Mnuchin told reporters as he met with Trump and the two top Republicans in the US Congress.

 
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:02 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Economy #Steven Mnuchin #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.