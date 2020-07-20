Republicans kick off coronavirus relief talks with $1 trillion proposal: Steven Mnuchin

"We'll focus on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will have a big impact," Mnuchin told reporters as he met with Trump and the two top Republicans in the US Congress.
Reuters
US President Donald Trump has signed off on an effort to seek an additional $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, as Republicans laid out their initial proposal for talks with Democrats.
"We'll focus on starting with another trillion dollars. We think that will have a big impact," Mnuchin told reporters as he met with Trump and the two top Republicans in the US Congress.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:02 pm