Reporter's Take | Top takeaways from RBI's banking sector report

After 7 years, there has been some improvement in asset quality of banks, RBI said in its report on the sector. The central bank highlighted that the banking sector's health hinges on turnaround in growth.

According to the Trends and Progress report, as on Sept 30, 2019, the gross NPAs ratio stood at 9.1 percent, as compared to 11.2 percent a year ago.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Parnika Sokhi to find out more about RBI’s latest Trends and Progress report.